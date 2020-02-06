HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta doctor facing drug charges is now being accused of sexual assault. CBS46 first told you about Dr. John Patrick Schilling, an OBGYN in Henry County, a few weeks ago.
Since then, we've heard new complaints from some of his former patients.
Dr. Schilling is being investigated by the Henry County District Attorney's office, he’s not authorized to practice in any Piedmont Hospital facilities and he’s facing charges for the unauthorized distribution and dispensation of drugs.
And now, women accusing him of sexual assault want to know why he’s still treating patients.
“Every time I pass that center it reminds me. I wake up, I go sleep with this on my mind, I wake up with this on my mind,” said Vernessa Brooks.
Vernessa Brooks went to Dr. Schilling for cosmetic surgery at the beginning of 2018. On her second appointment with him, under anesthesia, she says he sexually assaulted her.
“As he proceeded with the surgery, the nurse would walk away and I would feel him entering my body, in my private area and I would go off to sleep and wake up, and I would say no, no, no,” Brooks said.
She's not the only one.
“Somebody was touching me inappropriately. I had fingers inside of me and also an instrument,” said Victim X.
Another woman, Victim x, who wants to remain anonymous, also went to Dr. Schilling for a surgical procedure in August of 2018.
“I asked, 'what are you doing?' and he immediately put the thing down on the table and left the room,” added Victim X.
She says she was under anesthesia, going in and out of consciousness.
“It was very painful,” Victim X said as she fought back tears.
“I reached out to the medical board, I cried for help. In every area it seemed like no one would listen, I felt like they were protecting him and not me, and what was I supposed to do,” Brooks added.
CBS46's Melissa Stern tried to get in touch with Dr. Schilling, but his attorney says the doctor denies all charges and will not have further comment.
So, Melissa went to the medical board meeting to get answers for patients like Vernessa and Victim X.
“We look into every single complaint we receive,” said Rob Law, a Consumer Member on the Georgia Composite Medical Board.
Law states he cannot comment on open investigations, he added the board does take all complaints seriously.
“We don’t want those victims to not experience the justice they deserve,” Law said.
As for the victims, they feel like they’re finally being heard.
“We are on our way to justice,” said Brooks.
Melissa Stern knows of around a dozen complaints about Dr. Schilling, allegations ranging from botched surgeries, malpractice and sexual assault. Yet his medical license remains active and Schilling Women’s Center remains open for business.
The Medical Board did say since they do their own investigations it really just depends on the amount of evidence they have.
There is no statute of limitations on filing a complaint with the Medical Board.
You can file online by clicking here, or by calling 404-656-3913.
You can also submit a written complaint to:
Georgia Composite Medical Board - Enforcement Unit
2 Peachtree Street N.W., 6th Floor
Atlanta, Ga 30303
