CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) This weekend is all about honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with acts of service and by supporting programs for young people.
CBS46's Karyn Greer will be emceeing a Dr. King scholarship banquet at the Carriage Room in Conyers.
The banquet is Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.