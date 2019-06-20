ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s called the story bus adventure. Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes was read by the author on a bus.
One by one children from the Agape Youth and Family Center in Atlanta boarded a MARTA bus for a true adventure.
“The kids always give me way more than I give them,” Pete The Cat creator James Dean said.
Today's story was ‘Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes’.
The purpose of this is to show children reading is fun by bringing the story to life.
Fefe Handy is the founder and executive director of Page Turners Make Great Learners who organized this adventure.
“Children this age need to understand reading is a life skill,” Handy said. “We understand it’s summer time and reading is not a chore as adults. But we want them to understand reading can be fun. There are stories all around us.”
A story bus adventure that the big kids and the little ones too truly enjoyed.
“Wow, wow, wow you know,” Dean said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I won’t ever forget it and I hope the children don’t ever forget it.”
“It was so fun,” 7-year-old Juan Carlos said.
“It was awesome,” 7-year-old Princeton Watts said.
This is the second year for Story Bus Adventure and there are plans for it to continue.
If you would like to learn more about Page Turners Make Great Learners, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.