COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- It is a painful question, who do you turn to when you are a victim trapped in the sex trade? A CBS46 investigation got extremely personal. Reporter Brittany Edney was working on a sex trafficking story when a separate woman came up to her and asked for help getting out of a similar situation.
CBS 46 contacted police and tried to get the woman help. This all happened at the Knight Inn off Blair Bridge Road in Austell. The woman wanted to have her identity kept private.
She told CBS46 about the dangerous and violent world of sex trafficking. "They force them to have sex with men, and they take their money and just give them enough money to get something to eat, get a few cigarettes."
She revealed some of her most traumatic moments. "I've been thrown out of a room butt naked. I've been forced to have sex with multiple men at one time. Beaten, raped." She said. "Anything imaginable has happened to me."
CBS 46 did not hesitate and contacted police.
A responding officer said he was even new to this type of call. "We normally don't get situations like this because we don't get calls like this."
"I have no cell phone because every time I get a cell phone, a pimp breaks it," she said. "I don't have anything."
Our reporter asked if she wanted help. "Yes," she said.
While CBS46 was contacting non-profits and local authorities, things were developing behind closed doors.
The woman went back to her motel room and when the reporter knocked on the door to try and talk to her, a man would not let her leave the room.
By the time police went to room 117, the man told officers that he kicked the woman out and dropped her off down the road in the rain.
"She's not in that room," said an officer.
"Is she okay?" asked the reporter.
"I don't know."
Police and a CBS46 crew searched that area but could not find her.
