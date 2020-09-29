ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many know about the terrorist attack Atlanta experienced during the 1996 Olympics. Now, a new show on CBS shed light on the investigation.
We've seen and loved her shows like "Who's the Boss" and most recently "Politician," but now Judith Light's latest series gives viewers a more expanded view of all the characters involved in the Olympic tragedy.
The "Manhunt: Deadly Games" series chronicles the crime and manhunt for the perpetrator. Shortly after the attack security guard Richard Jewell went from a hero to a villain when he was investigated as the main suspect.
Actress Judith Light plays Richard's mother in the 10-part series.
"What happened is that they really needed to have someone that they could pin the crime on so they could get people back into Olympic Park, and give people confidence that it had been handled," explained Judith. "What happened was that it destroyed Richard Jewell's life and his mother as well."
”Last year there was a film about Richard Jewell that premiered with Clint Eastwood. Although Atlanta is familiar with this story, the new series provides viewers with a different perspective.
"This is spread over 10 hours. So, you're going to get to see certain things in more depth than they were able to do in the film," said Judith.
Jewell was blamed for the bombing when his name was leaked to the press. He was eventually cleared but not before his reputation was damaged. He later died of diabetes complication at the age of 44. His mother Bobi is still alive. She says in a lot of ways the stress from the case wore her son down.
You can catch "Manhunt: Deadly Games" Monday nights on CBS.
