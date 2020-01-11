ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Latest Severe Weather Updates
LIVE RADAR
4:43 p.m. - Reports of multiple trees down around the northwestern part of the state due to high winds. Power outages from Georgia Power stand at 20,000 across the state.
4:20 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5 p.m. for: Paulding, Cherokee, Gilmer, Murray, Gordon, Polk, Pickens, Fannin, and Bartow.
4:19 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll and Heard County until 5 p.m. Storm could produce winds upwards of 60 miles per hour.
4:15 p.m. - There are no tornado warnings in effect for any area in Georgia. However, severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect from the Tennessee/Georgia state line south to the Gulf of Mexico.
3:30 p.m. - Check for power outages in your area from Georgia Power by clicking here.
3 p.m. Update:
2 p.m. - A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of northern and western Georgia until 9 P.M. The watch includes the following counties in Georgia:
Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Harrris, Heard, Lumpkin, Marion, Meriwether, Murray, Muscogee, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Stewart, Talbot, Towns, Troup, Union, Walker, Webster, White, and Whitfield
Remember, a Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Stay with the CBS46 Pinpoint Weather team for the latest updates and possible warnings.
