Sandy Springs, GA (CBS46) A metro Atlanta family is in hiding, and they don't plan to come out until a murder suspect is captured.
US marshals are trying to track down Richard Merritt, the former attorney who is accused of violently killing his mother.
Merritt allegedly stabbed Shirley Merritt to death in her residence located in the 1500 block of Planters Row in Stone Mountain.
He was on bond in Cobb County for various charges for stealing settlement money from clients. The Cobb County District Attorney says his mother had previously posted his bond and allowed him to live with her for approximately a year without incident.
“He got sentenced to 30 years with 15 to serve for his Cobb County charges, so he’s already looking at 15 years plus the new murder charge,” said Supervisory Inspector Frank Lempka, with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Instead of surrendering to serve his sentence, he cut his ankle monitor off and has been on the run since.
U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.
Meanwhile, Dr. Jamie Merritt and their two teenage children are hiding out for their own safety.
Dr. Merritt says her ex led a double life and she believes others are helping him evade capture.
She’s afraid of how a confrontation with police will end.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Richard Merritt, contact your local police department.
