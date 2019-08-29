CBS46 surprises veteran in need of a medical scooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is always fighting for our veterans, but recently we took our efforts even further by surprising disabled Iraq War veteran Travies Mims.
Mims says he hurt himself while protecting our county and ever since basic movements have been a struggle. So we stepped in and helped get him a medical scooter to get around.
“I’ve had little to no movement in my right ankle, which is why I was getting around with a cane but the cane reduces the mobility of my movements,” said Mims.
Despite his limitations VA officials say Mims spent his time volunteering to help others.
“I totally feel Travies is a true American hero. When he came to us two years ago his intent was to volunteer, to help veterans. Now here he is injured and still wanting to give back to other veterans,” said Dr. Anthony Cooper with the VA.
But it wasn’t just Mims' desire to help others that makes him standout, but also the fact that just four months ago he had nowhere to call home.
“I spent three-and-a-half years homeless and I was still trying to volunteer. Meanwhile I was having trouble on my own home front”, added Mims.
Knowing Mims is also struggling financially, CBS46 also presented him with a gift card.
“Wow thank you so much. Wow, I really really appreciate it. This came just in the right time. Thank you CBS” added Mims.
