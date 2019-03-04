Atlanta, GA (CBS46) CBS46's Adam Harding and Daniel Wilkerson are in western Georgia and eastern Alabama, surveying damage caused by Sunday's storms that are responsible for the deaths of 23 people.
At least a dozen tornadoes touched down in eastern Alabama and western Georgia, causing catastrophic damage and leaving tens of thousands in the dark.
Photos of the damage
Death toll revised up to 23
The death toll reached 23 overnight, 12 of which occurred in an area just miles south of Opelika, Alabama.
CBS46's Adam Harding was in eastern Georgia, near the town of Talbotton. He took several pictures and shared them on his Facebook page, showing the devastation during the early morning hours on Monday.
Mother devastated, gets children to safety
Adam Harding also talked with a mother of two who is absolutely devastated by the destruction. She was able to grab her children and get them to safety. The family's home in Talbotton, Georgia was completely destroyed.
Sheriff holds Monday morning press conference
Lee County, Alabama Sheriff Jay Jones held a press conference Monday morning, detailing the damage and to give an updated death toll. Jones says the toll could rise higher as the day continues.
Daylight pictures
CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson was in Lee County, where the devastation was the greatest. As daylight broke, you could see the destruction.
Early morning pictures in Talbotton
Daylight was also breaking in Talbotton, Georgia, and CBS46's Adam Harding recorded a Facebook LIVE video showing extreme devastation. He talked with a man whose home was turned inside out from the storms. The man says he is thankful he made it out alive.
