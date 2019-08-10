ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A family that was helped by a DeKalb County funeral home director after a triple murder-suicide also thanked CBS46 for helping make everything happen.
“We heard, pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!” said Anita Price.
Price and her 40-year-old son, Daniel, were in town visiting her daughter. On August 6th, he was shot and killed while visiting with two women living next door to his sister on Isle Royal Court in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
“The other lady had just come back with this person at the same time that Daniel went over there,” added Price.
The person she’s referring to is Howard Jackson, 62. Police said Jackson got into an argument with the others, pulled out a gun and fired several shots, killing Price and the two women. The victims are Whitney Nolbert, 33, Lanisha Mitchell, 28, and Daniel Price, 40, of Michigan.
“Daniel got caught in the crossfire,” Price said as tears rolled down her face, “And now I have to bury him.”
Moments after the killings, Jackson committed suicide two miles away.
Following Daniel’s death, his family was trying to figure out how to come up with the money to get his body back to Michigan, where all his friends and family are.
“We didn’t have any funds to get him back home,” added Price.
That’s where Funeral Director Scott Huskins comes in. He saw Price on CBS46 news when the shooting happened.
“When I saw Ms. Price, I was literally moved almost to tears,” Huskins said.
Huskins reached out CBS46 news to connect him to Price’s family. He offered to help with whatever they need…including getting his body back to Michigan for his memorial.
“They were just here visiting folks, visiting family, minding their own business, having a good time, they weren’t prepared for this,” added Huskins.
Price said she didn’t know where to begin. Her son’s death was too much to handle…and that Huskins lifted a weight off her shoulders.
“By him taking that off, I’m going to get my son back,” said Price, “Daniel’s son wants to see his dad for the last time.”
Now, they will be able to have a proper memorial for Daniel at the end of August.
Click here if you would like to help the Price family with additional expenses.
