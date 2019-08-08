DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sometimes a tragedy can bring us all together.

Scott Huskins knows how painful it can be to lose a loved one. He’s a small-town funeral director with a great big heart.

“When I saw this story, it broke my heart,” Huskins said.

It’s the story of Anita Price, a mother who tragically lost her son in a senseless shooting.

“We were in the house and we heard gun shots. We heard pow, pow and then pow, pow, pow, pow,” Huskins said.

Forty-year old Daniel Price was killed while visiting with two women living next door to his sister in DeKalb County when a man named Howard Jackson showed up and opened fire.

“He went over to talk to the young lady next door and he got caught in the cross fire,” Price said.

Price said she and her son had traveled here from Michigan to visit with family when the shooting happened. She also said she could not afford to get her son back home and give him a proper burial until Huskins offered to help.

“I thought geez we can just sit here and watch TV and do nothing, or maybe I can reach out to somebody and offer some assistance,” Huskins said.

“It’s nice to see that the world still has some beautiful people in it,” a friend of the Price family said.

“I’m willing to bring him back to the funeral home, prepare his body, provide them a casket and then transportation if needed back to Michigan,” Huskins said.

It’s a generous gift to the Price family totaling about $10,000.