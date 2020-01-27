ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two weeks ago there was a huge hole in veteran Skip Wilfred’s wall, but a CBS46 viewer, who owns Dearing Design company, saw our original story and wanted to step up and help.

"I’m aesthetically happy because my house is going to be how I want it to be," said Wilfred as he watched the contractor begin the repairs. “Instead of looking at a hole in the wall and floors messed up, i'st going to be back to where I want it. It’s going to be clean the way I want it and be livable”, he added.

For months Wilfred battled with Farmers Insurance hoping they would fix the damage left behind when a pipe burst in his wall causing water to pool all over his floor.

Farmers denied the claim saying the damage was the result of a long-term leak, but since it was within the wall, Wilfred didn’t know until the day it finally gave way. The repair would normally cost upwards of $1,500 but after seeing our story about the veteran’s back and forth with his insurance company Andre Dearing agreed to do the repairs for free.

“For me it was an easy fix because that’s what we do all the time, and I really understand his pain seeing things that need work,” added Dearing.

He says he was inspired by his mom, grandmother and pastor who taught him the importance of lending a helping hand.

“I learned a lot of that from my family, to just do good all the time and you would get it back regardless,” added Dearing.

As for Wilfred he says this entire ordeal has him thinking differently about insurance.

“I pay money on time they get their money out of my check before I even get it and they can give me one penny to way to fix my wall that’s not an insurance company that’s a rip off company," said Wilfred. "If a vet needs help, call CBS46. It’s plain and simple. It’s like going to bed. If you’re tired you wanna go to sleep then go to bed, if you’re a veteran and you want help call CBS46.“

Dearing Designs isn’t the only company that stepped up to help, Lowes also assisted with the process by providing a deep discount on the wood flooring.

To get in contact with Dearing Designs, call 404-916-1268.