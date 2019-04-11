BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) Saied Takallou’s house on Cave Road in Buckhead floods every time there's heavy rainfall because water from a nearby channel off Northside Drive spills over onto the property.
“If it happens during the middle of the night, we don't have nowhere to go.”
In August 2017, Takallou said the city agreed to expand an 18-inch culvert so more water could get through, which could stop the flooding.
“Why are they just delaying it?” he asked.
CBS46 took that question to city officials. Our calls and emails to the Department of Watershed Management went unanswered on Wednesday.
Reporter Ashley Thompson called again Thursday morning.
A spokesperson sent CBS46 this statement;
"The city of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) is currently in process to complete the improvement. In the meantime, DWM is working to clear the culvert of any debris blocking the pipes under the street."
Clearing the culvert of debris is a start but what about fixing the problem?
“I just wanted to ask a question, do you know how long the process will take for the improvement?” Thompson asked.
“I don't,” a spokesperson said. “I know immediately, it was called in yesterday, our team is going to go out and clean the debris from the culvert but I don't have any estimation of how long it will take to complete the process."
The spokesperson did agree to get a timeline from the project manager.
“Will the homeowner be reimbursed for repairs each time his property floods while he's waiting?” Thompson said. "That's a good question,” the spokesperson said. “I'll ask that as well."
Thursday afternoon, Thompson was told “Regarding your additional questions, we’d prefer to not comment at this time.
