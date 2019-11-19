GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 is working to get results for a former high school football star paralyzed during a game at a Gwinnett County high school over a decade ago.
Arquevious 'Que' Crane was paralyzed twelve years ago when he was tackled on the field while playing a game at South Gwinnett High School.
Crane went on to graduate from the school, college and now works as a motivational speaker. He's had a wheelchair van but it's now proving unreliable and is breaking down frequently.
The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office is leading efforts to purchase him a new van, which costs about $65,000.
"It breaks down and so it kind of prevents me from certain engagements that I have promised," Crane told CBS46 News.
In September, Crane was recognized by the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for his work in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.