NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- “We look out for suspicious activity and help protect our community,” Jo Jones said.
Jo and her husband Bobby Jones started a neighborhood watch group in their Senior living facility, The Forest At York, seven years ago. These days many of the neighbors they vowed to protect are asking the same question...
“Do you have an extra one? I don’t want to leave the house because I need a mask,” Jones explained.
Many of those asking are in their 80’s, a few are even in their 90’s. So, Jones decided to call CBS46.
“If anybody can donate 85 masks for our senior community it would be so ever appreciated,” Jones said.
CBS46 began searching for donors. That search led to Grant Wallace. He’s made it his mission to help small business owners during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every little bit helps right,” Wallace said.
Turns out Wallace decided to add senior citizens to that list.
“I will donate, that’s what you should do, you know,” Wallace told CBS46.
Now 100 masks are headed to Jones and her neighbors.
“Thank you from the bottom of your heart,” Jones said.
Wallace said the masks will arrive in a 7 to 10 days.
