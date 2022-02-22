ATLANTA (CBS46) — As we continue to highlight African Americans making contributions to our community, we want you to meet a pair of restaurant moguls who are changing the food game one dish at a time.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer introduces us to the vegan and the meat eater who are doing big business in Atlanta.
Pinky Cole is the CEO of Slutty Vegan, which features a plant-based menu. There are 3 locations -- Atlanta, Duluth and Jonesboro.
Cole's partner and best friend, Derrick Hayes, is the founder of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks.
Greer has their story above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.