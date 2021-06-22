ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Southeast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences celebrated its 47th Annual Southeast Emmy Awards on Saturday recognizing excellence in television programming and CBS46 (WGCL-TV) was honored with nine Southeast Emmy Awards.
Recently launched CBS46 Wake Up Atlanta was honored with a Southeast Emmy Award for Best Morning Newscast for the coverage of Hurricane Zeta. In addition, CBS46 was recognized for excellence in Breaking News, Continuing Coverage, Team Coverage, Live Reporting, Sports News, Consumer and Health News as well as News Promotion.
“I’m very proud of the impactful journalism CBS46 delivered to our viewers during an exceptionally challenging year,” said News Director Matt King. “These awards are further validation of our team’s commitment to telling meaningful and inspiring stories that are important to our community.”
The Regional Southeast Emmy Chapter is one of 19 chapters of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences which sets the standards for excellence in the television broadcasting industry.
“These awards are a true testament to the exceptional news coverage that our team provided during a historic year,” said CBS46 Vice President and General Manager, Deborah Collura. “I am extremely proud of our extraordinary team of journalists and thankful for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the communities we serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.