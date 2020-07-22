ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is saluting Congressman John Lewis, the honorable Dr. C.T. Vivian, and the Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery.
Each of these three men left behind a legacy rich in strength, character, courage, and unthinkable resilience. Together they are remembered as pioneers of the Civil Rights Movement and known as the founding fathers for change.
Three giants in the fight for equality, justice, and human rights for all. Three very unique individuals bonded by a common cause: their unwavering commitment and burning desire to change the world.
We lost all three of these great leaders just this year; Rev. Lowery passed away in March at age 98, Dr. Vivian age 95 on the morning of July 17, and hours later that day Lewis passed at age 80.
We will miss them all.
Join CBS46 as we pay tribute to the men behind the movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.