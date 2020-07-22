ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is saluting Congressman John Lewis, the honorable Dr. C.T. Vivian, and the Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery.

Each of these three men left behind a legacy rich in strength, character, courage, and unthinkable resilience. Together they are remembered as pioneers of the Civil Rights Movement and known as the founding fathers for change.

Three giants in the fight for equality, justice, and human rights for all. Three very unique individuals bonded by a common cause: their unwavering commitment and burning desire to change the world.

We lost all three of these great leaders just this year; Rev. Lowery passed away in March at age 98, Dr. Vivian age 95 on the morning of July 17, and hours later that day Lewis passed at age 80.

We will miss them all.

Join CBS46 as we pay tribute to the men behind the movement.