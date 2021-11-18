ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayoral Candidates Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens will face off in a debate hosted by CBS46, Georgia STAND-UP and Clark Atlanta University on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
The debate will be moderated by CBS46 Anchor Karyn Greer and Dr. Rashard Richey of V-103FM and 1380 WAOK Radio.
“As voters prepare to cast their vote for the next mayor of Atlanta, we are committed to provide a nonpartisan and unbiased forum to help voters make an informed decision,” said CBS46 Vice President and General Manager Deborah Collura. “This debate will give viewers a chance to learn more about the candidates and where they stand on the important issues.”
Candidates will take questions from the moderators focusing on several important issues including crime, public safety, affordable housing and infrastructure. In addition to the moderator’s questions, candidates will be presented with questions provided by community members.
The debate will air live on CBS46 from 7-8 p.m. and on the CBS46 streaming app as well as cbs46.com. The event will be held at the Henderson Student Center on the Clark Atlanta University campus and is closed to the public.
