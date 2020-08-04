ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A CBS46 investigation uncovered a complete lack of regulation for crime scene clean-up companies in Georgia.
More than four years ago, we exposed one business taking lighthearted photographs on the job with people’s personal belongings. In essence, again victimizing the victims.
Gordy Powell runs a bio clean-up company called Georgia Clean and has been pushing for changes at the state capitol.
“We’ve gone through three bill designations. We’ve died in committee and we were vetoed last year,” Powell said.
State lawmakers took action this session by passing House Bill 417 and on Tuesday the Governor signed it into law putting the Secretary of State’s office in charge of regulating the industry.
“Business owners have to go through background checks, drug screens, you have to prove you have the proper bonding and insurance in place. This is to protect the family’s homes that we walk into,” Powell said.
It’s a long time coming for most in the industry and will make Georgia the only state in the nation with such regulations.
“We’ve just been waiting for this day for a long time,” Powell said.
This law is now expected to be a benchmark for other states to follow very soon.
