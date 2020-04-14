ATLANTA (CBS46) – CBS46 reporter Iyani Hughes was inside a station vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning just after she completed a live report from Atlantic Station.
Hughes had just finished a live report and returned to her marked news vehicle to edit video. She turned on the van to give power to the computer. As Hughes reached over the seat to lock the doors, a belligerent woman approached the scene where Hughes’ van was working inside.
The woman pulled the driver’s side door open and jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away from the scene. Hughes fell to the floor of the van and screamed as the driver sped away.
Atlanta Police were nearby investigating a separate crash involving the same woman. When APD saw what was happening and heard Hughes scream for help, they immediately began to chase the van. Hughes was able to get into the passenger seat and fasten her seat belt.
The chase ended when the criminal crashed the van into another car and ended up in a roundabout on the 180 block of Peachtree Circle NE. The air bags deployed during the crash, and Hughes managed to escape from the van and started running to safety.
APD was on the scene quickly and arrested the woman. Hughes was checked at the scene and taken to the hospital as a precaution. She is okay and has talked to police about what happened.
The photojournalist who was in a separate vehicle from Hughes at the time is also okay after the incident.
