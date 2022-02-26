ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One of metro Atlanta's most popular home style cooking experiences. This Is It Southern Kitchen and Barbeque, is a true American success story.
Shelley Butch Anthony III, CEO and Founder, wanted to keep his parents vision from Mainstreet in West Tampa alive and to serve the African American community.
Anthony quickly learned the journey would be long and full of obstacles and challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.