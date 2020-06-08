ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- We’ve seen the graphic video of George Floyd taking his last breath, with a former Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck.
Recent unrest and protests point to a widespread problem of racism and excessive force.
“No, it’s not centralized to Minneapolis it’s in every city around the country,” said protestor Courtney Lewis.
CBS46 cameras got exclusive video of a college couple being stunned and dragged out of their car.
Civil rights attorney Shean Williams told CBS46, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
“I have myself 5 cases against the Atlanta police department, ranging from excessive use of force to shootings and killings or improper use of vehicles that have caused serious issues to people,” said Williams.
One of his clients, is Antraveious Payne.
Then Atlanta officer Matthew johns was seen on video kicking the 15-year-old multiple times. Officials said Payne was the passenger in a stolen car and the officer was charged.
“In our cases over and over again we see where the training policies and procedures are not being followed by the supervisors and the managers,” said Williams.
Williams told CBS46 there’s a systemic racial issue when it comes to use of force training.
“You have black and white officers being trained to treat African Americans different because the color of their skin, that’s not what the constitution allows,” said Williams “they over and over think it’s okay to treat black people different make assumptions about us and carry those assumptions in illegal activity when they arrest us charge us or pursue us”.
The solution? Williams believes Atlanta police needs proper training, accountability and discipline. Protestors said people need to vote.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she’s already taking action.
“In Atlanta we are forming an advisory committee and we listened to the charge that was set forth by President Obama for us to one begin actively looking at what our use of force policies are in the city, so we expect a recommendation, preliminary recommendation in the next 14 days…” she said.
CBS46 reached out to APD for a comment on this topic, we’ll let you know when we get it.
