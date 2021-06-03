ATLANTA (CBS46) — As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccination has diminished over the last several weeks, CBS46, along with the National Association of Broadcasters, is taking part in a National Day of Action.
The goal of the day, which is Friday, June 4, is to focus on vaccine education in our communities and to ensure everyone understands the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
This will kick off a national month of action leading up to Independence Day. You can learn more about the National Month of Action here.
Friday, on CBS46, you will see several stories covering vaccine education and the push for more people to get their shots. You will also see several interviews with experts on the vaccine. We will have coverage throughout the day at noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., as well as at CBS46.com.
And we want you to get involved! You can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #WeCanDoThis.
Here in Atlanta, the Fox Theatre will host a special COVID-19 vaccine event Friday from 6-8 p.m.
If you are interested in getting the vaccine, but can't attend this event, you can find a COVID-19 vaccine near you by clicking here. If you are looking for public health resources to help you make a decision on the vaccine, you can find a number of great educational links here.
CBS46 also has daily updates on the vaccine, and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our website. You can view stories from the CBS46 Vaccine Team.
