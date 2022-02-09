ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stopped by CBS46 on Wednesday to talk to anchor Karyn Greer about his progress on his priorities in the first month on the job.
It's been 30 days since Atlanta's 61st mayor took the oath of office. Crime, affordable housing, Buckhead's possible cityhood are just some of the issues he plans to tackle in his first 100 days.
As people are being forced from homeless encampments near the state capitol, Mayor Dickens says his office has been working to find them temporary housing.
Dickens also talked about holding the hand of the officer who was reportedly shot 6 times on Monday by a known gang member.
The mayor says he also knows he has some critics who want Buckhead to become its own city, but he says it won't happen on his watch.
Before Dickens left CBS46, we asked him about the latest on the investigation into the murder of Katie Janess and her dog Bowie at Piedmont Park.
WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW
