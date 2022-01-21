ATLANTA (CBS46) — According to the Atlanta-based CDC, booster shots provide the best protection against the Omicron variant.
New data shows getting a booster was 90% effective at preventing people from being admitted into hospitals because of Omicron.
CBS46 spoke one-on-one to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky about the importance of boosters.
Dr. Walensky told us about 32% of Georgians have received their booster shot.
Omicron now accounts for more than 99% of U.S. cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.