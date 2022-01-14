ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Because we know the news doesn't wait until 4 p.m., CBS46 has made some exciting changes to our newscast times.
Beginning Monday we will have Atlanta's earliest afternoon news.
CBS46 News at 3 p.m. will be anchored by Karyn Greer and another familiar face to Georgia will be on at 3:30 p.m. with Inside Edition.
Anchor, Deborah Norville is Georgia born, from the carpet capital of the world, Dalton, said she always had dreams of being a television journalist
"Are you kidding.. we didn't even have television in Dalton. We had WBLJ Radio 1230 on your dial that's the closest we got to TV."
She tells me it was her junior miss beauty pageant that peaked her interest in pursuing a career in journalism.
"Part of the score was your talent. I didn't have a talent."
The proud UGA grad will have Georgia on her mind Saturday as the dawgs are celebrated for their championship win.
