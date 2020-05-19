CBS46 viewer pays it forward to school resource officer

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The sun shined brightly on the Dawson County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday.
“My wife and I want to give you the $500 that you laid out,” Good Samaritan Jeff Fischer said.
And this is how the story ends. So, let me tell you how it all began.
Jeff and Nancy Fischer contacted CBS46 for help when they were not receiving payments from the state department of labor during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Then my colleague Harry Samler, better known as ‘Better Call Harry,’ solved the problem and the Fischer’s received more money than anticipated.
With the extra cash, they were looking for ways to pay it forward. And then they saw the story of school resource officer Cpl. Josh Rogers.
Known around town as ‘Jolly,’ Officer Rogers honored the class of 2020 by ordering more than 250-yard signs for each student at a cost of $500. It’s a simple act of kindness which inspired the Fischer’s to do something special.
“What you did was way beyond for your community. That’s just a little token of our appreciation of everything you do for the community here,” Fischer said.
“Thank you, sir. I appreciate it. That means a lot. I never imagined that it would take off and done what it has done,” Cpl. Rogers said.
Cpl. Rogers went on to say he will pay it forward again some way, somehow. As for the Fischer’s, they also graciously bought lunch for the entire Sheriff’s Department as a thank-you, feeding some 50-people who protect and serve every day.
