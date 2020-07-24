ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is fighting for our vets and getting results.
“Wow, wow, wow," said veteran Kenneth Williams, who was speechless when we handed him a letter from a CBS46 viewer with a check inside.
“A thousand dollars, wow that’s crazy!” yelled Williams as he opened the letter. “I can pay my utilities, I can pay my other bills, and that’s the biggest thing is being able to do something, and being able to hold my head up like a man.”
Williams is among the thousands of residents who lost their job due to the pandemic. He told CBS46's Bobeth Yates he applied for unemployment months ago, but hasn’t received a check. While he waited he took out a title loan against his car, but unable to make those payments his car was repossessed.
“I had almost gotten kinda hopeless. I had given up on the car because I didn’t have the funds to pay for it myself, so I had basically written it off. I didn’t have any clue of which direction I was going to go next,” Williams said.
That’s when he reached out to CBS46. We contacted our partners at Warrior Alliance and American Legion Post 45 who instantly began working to process his VA and unemployment claims. And now with the check from the anonymous CBS46 viewer, Williams says things have completely turned around.
“Thank you so very much. Because of COVID-19 I can’t give you a hug, but thank you. I love channel 46. I love each and every person out there that’s trying to help a veteran and trying to help us keep that hope," he said.
We’re also told Williams' unemployment claim is no longer in a holding pattern, and that he should begin receiving a check soon.
