Weatherate, an independent research company that reviews forecasts from local TV stations for accuracy in key areas, certified the CBS46 Pinpoint Weather Team the most accurate in Atlanta for the 7th consecutive year.
“From winter’s chill to summer’s severe storms and everything else in between, CBS46 delivers the most accurate forecast all year long,” said WeatheRate President Bruce Fixman. “Earning our Most Accurate certification is no easy task; our research is comprehensive requiring a dedicated, focused effort.”
Weathrate's accuracy reports look at several key areas including: high and low temperature, sky cover, timing of precipitation, strong winds, dense fog, and severe thunderstorms. CBS46 Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez said her team's depth of knowledge and forecasting experience as the root of their success.
“What means the most, is our viewers can trust us; and know they are getting the most accurate forecast in Atlanta," Valdez said. "Whether it be extreme heat, snow, rain, or severe weather, you can trust the CBS46 Pinpoint Weather Team to keep you and your family safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.