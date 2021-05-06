ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – CBS46 has been honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for overall excellence and breaking news coverage.
Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the Radio Television Digital News Association’s (RTDNA) Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.
“These awards are a true testament to the extraordinary journalism our news team has produced during a historic year," said CBS46 News Director, Matt King. “I am very proud of each and everyone on our team for their hard work, commitment and determination.”
“This honor exemplifies our commitment to responsible journalism and speaks to the values and standards that we demonstrate every day," said CBS46 General Manager, Deborah Collura. “I am extremely proud of the exceptional news coverage our team provided to Metro Atlanta viewers during a very challenging year.”
In the ‘Breaking News Coverage’ category, CBS46 was honored for its coverage of protests that escalated into riots in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd.
A compilation of the station’s news coverage won in the ‘Overall Excellence’ category, which recognizes breaking news, continuing coverage, features, and other work, that reflects the depth and scope of the news organization.
“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” RTDNA Chairwoman Andrea Stahlman said. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”
Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration. View the complete regional winner list here.
