  • Iyani Hughes

The highly-anticipated race for Georgia Governor heats up after Democrat Stacey Abrams puts in her bid. Current Governor and Republican, Brian Kemp, says he welcomes the challenge.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Stacey Abrams said she's ready for round two with Gov. Brian Kemp.

CBS46 brought it to you Wednesday night as breaking news when Abrams announced she was running for Governor again.

Thursday afternoon, CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer sat down with her to discuss her reasons for running.

Gov. Brian Kemp responded saying he welcomes the challenge.

