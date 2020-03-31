ATLANTA (CBS46) – As the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world; the virus hit home for the CBS46 family when Rick Folbaum was diagnosed with the illness.
Rick is sharing the story of his diagnosis, illness and two week journey back to health in hopes of demonstrating that Coronavirus patients can recover and play an important role in the medical and social response to this pandemic.
Rick details his journey in an interview with CBS46’s Tracye Hutchins. His full comments are below.
TRACYE: How are you feeling today?
RICK: “Wow, I am feeling so much better. This is Day 14 since I began feeling the symptoms and I would say the last couple of days have just been dramatic in terms of my improvement. Over the weekend I started to feel a little bit better and today, this is as good as I’ve felt since I got sick.”
TRACYE: Last time we saw you on TV was 3/16/2020. You went home that day not feeling well. How did you feel that day when you first came to work.
RICK: March 16, I came to work, we worked together that day. I didn’t have any symptoms at all. I had a great morning I spent with my kids before coming into work. And then I did our early shows, four o’clock news and then the five o’clock news with you Tracye, and then I had a little half hour break. I went back to my desk and thought, wow I feel really tired. And so, I literally put my head down and closed my eyes and fell fast asleep for a full half-hour until my producer had to wake me up to go anchor the six-o’clock news. So I ran out to the studio and during the 6pm news I realized something was going on and that I needed to go home as soon as possible which is exactly what I did.
TRACYE: When you left work did you ever think it was COVID-19?
RICK: Being a newscaster, I couldn’t help but think it was coronavirus, but I didn’t know of course. So I called my doctor, who has been great, and he said go to sleep, rest, and see how you feel in the morning. The next day I woke up feeling even worse. And that’s when I decided I needed to go get some medical assistance. I went to Northside Hospital and they were prepared for me. I actually called them ahead of time to tell them I was coming. When I got there, they had this triage tent that was all set up. Before I could even go through the front doors of Northside’s ER, tey had checked my temperature, they had put a mask on my face, and they made sure I wasn’t touching anything or getting near any other patients. Because I was showing signs of coronavirus, they assumed that I had it at that point. They did the test. I was one of the lucky people to get a test. I think it’s because I have a pre-existing condition that allowed me to get one of those tests. And then they said, just go home, assume that you have it, isolate yourself and we’ll call you with your results. So I went home and went to sleep, and I can tell you, I have young children, I have never felt the kind of fatigue I experienced with coronavirus, it knocked me out. I slept for most of the next four or five days until I got a phone call from the hospital telling me my test results had come back positive.
TRACYE: What other symptoms were you feeling?
RICK: I had read about the symptoms like everybody else, but for me they were slightly different. I didn’t have a fever, I didn’t have a sore throat, my ears were bothering me, and I had body aches. But the main thing was fatigue. Your doctor tells you to go home and rest. I didn’t need anyone to tell me to go home and rest because there was nothing else I could have done but go to sleep. My head was on the pillow for most of the day. I had no appetite. I had no sense of smell. I had no sense of taste. But the biggest symptom I had to deal with during this whole thing was fatigue. It was the kind of fatigue that you can’t try to fight your way through.
TRACYE: How did you isolate, did you worry you spread it to your children?
RICK: Yes, that was a big concern that I had unknowingly put my family at risk, put my colleagues at risk because I came to work on that day. I was very concerned about that. Really the way we did it was to separate ourselves entirely. I was at a different location, a different house, where I could just be in bed and just sleep. My kids and their mom were in one place and I was in some place different. So that’s the way I could isolate myself.
TRACYE: Why do you want to talk about it?
RICK: It was brutal. I don’t think I ever felt like my life was in danger, but I knew that I was very sick. I did have days where I felt like I may never feel well again. When you go that period of time not feeling well and anyone who has a chronic condition can relate to this I’m sure. You go for an extended period of time not feeling yourself, you start to feel like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m never going to feel well again.’ It was scary, it was upsetting, but most of all it was just exhausting. I didn’t have a lot of bandwidth to be so concerned with everything because I was so tired it was really all I could do to just get from day to day. My doctor told me to just wait it out. Fluids, rest, and Tylenol were my best friends during my isolation. I couldn’t’ see or talk to anybody, but thank goodness for rest, fluids, and Tylenol.
TRACYE: Why tell your story publicly?
RICK: I don’t usually like to be a part of the stories I report on. I’m much more comfortable talking about the things that are going on around us. But in this case, I almost felt an obligation to share this story. I want people to know that first of all, I’m okay. I’ve heard from a lot of CBS46 viewers and family who have been concerned about me. I want them all to see me, even though I’ve been in isolation, and know that I’m here. I’m getting stronger every day. I’m getting ready to come back to work to contribute to the incredible coverage our colleagues have done at CBS46.
But I also want people to know there are a lot of us out there with this diagnosis and chances are, if you listen to the professionals, there are going to be a lot more of us. People who have been positive and recovered from coronavirus. And I think that those of who are lucky enough to be on the other side of it, or approaching the other side of it, that we can serve as a model or example for people that aren’t sick or who may get sick in the future to see that this is something that you can fight your way through. The vast majority of people are going to recover from coronavirus. I’m a part of that group. We have a responsibility if it turns out that we’re immune, having had it; we have a responsibility to go out in the community where people are sick to deliver meals, supplies, or things that could be helpful to our friends and neighbors. I really think that fear is something that has gripped this country. It’s something that I’ve heard a lot about from people I’ve spoken to and from my standpoint, fear comes from a lack of information and it comes from the unknown. If I can share my story, give my information about how well I’m doing now and how well I’m recovering, that it might help somebody else down the line.
TRACYE: Have the doctors told you that you are medically cleared and not contagious?
RICK: I am now medically cleared to walk around the cabin, as my doctor said. It has been 14 days since the beginning of my symptoms and, so, at this point, I’m considered to be safe. I’m not shedding the virus anymore. According to my doctor I’m able to go out, go to the supermarket and pick up groceries. I will be wearing a mask when I’m out in public just to protect others in the event that the numbers or data is wrong. I still may be a threat to others and that’s the last thing I want. I’m going to continue to isolate from my kids for a little while longer. They are all fine and we want to keep them that way of course. So it will take a little bit longer before my kids and I can be reunited and I can hug and kiss them, which I am so ready to do. But according to my doctor, I’m safe now to go about my normal daily routine. Although I really do think that the most important lesson we can take away from this right now is the social distancing, the isolating that we have been doing; we need to continue doing that. That’s the best weapon we have against the spread of this virus. I’m going to continue to separate myself form everybody as much as possible and I hope everybody does the same.
TRACYE: Any idea how you contracted COVID-19?
RICK: I believe I know how I contracted it. I went on a vacation right before I got sick and before the whole world turned upside down. I went away on a previously planned vacation and apparently where I traveled to became one of those hotspots where a lot of people ended up contracting the virus. Just my luck!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.