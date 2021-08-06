ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta public schools opened Thursday with sober reminders of what COVID cost children kept out of the classroom.
A determined superintendent Lisa Herring, new to most Atlantans since COVID kept her masked last year, toured schools and cheered on returning staff. She’s making masks mandatory, adding psychologists and counselors, and hoping extra money will improve academic outcomes.
Her hopes for this year?
"We see Academic gaps African American children are performing significantly lower than white or Latino children. And that we want to close those academic gaps. "
How will she close those gaps?
"We will be intentional around what we call support."
