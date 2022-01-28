ATLANTA (CBS46) — We all want to stay connected with what's happening here in the A and that's what CBS46's newest podcast is all about.
'The Feed' is bringing you the latest trending headlines and local stories happening in and around Atlanta to keep you in the know wherever you go.
Join Wake Up Atlanta's Brooks Baptiste and digital content producer Mariya Murrow 10 minutes a day, five days a week for fast paced, feel-good news that is sure to start your day off right.
Catch them at 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday on all your favorite listening devices including Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, IHeartRadio, Apple and Google Podcasts and more!
YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE LATEST EPISODE HERE:
