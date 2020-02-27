ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added South Korea to its Level 3 travel warning, urging citizens to avoid nonessential travel to both China and South Korea because of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has daily direct flights to China and South Korea. No flights are currently canceled, but health officials recommend no leisure travel to those countries until further notice.
Currently on the CDC's Level 2 Alert are Italy, Iran and Japan. A Level 2 Alert applies to countries where the CDC recommends enhanced precautions.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
