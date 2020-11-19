The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Dr. Henry Walke of the CDC made the recommendation saying, "CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period. For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living."
Previously, the CDC has issued specific recommendations to celebrate Thanksgiving safely. However, the CDC updated the guidance to say more than 1 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last seven days. It continued saying, "As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."
