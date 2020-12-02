The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a big change to its coronavirus guidelines.
It is offering alternatives to its previously recommended two-week quarantine period for those who have been exposed to COVID-19. The CDC warned on Wednesday that this winter could be devastating.
“The time for debating whether masks work or not is over,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. He is also predicting that total deaths from COVID-19 could reach “close to 450,000” by February unless a large percentage of Americans follow precautions.
“December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that it’s going to put on our health care system,” Dr. Redfield added.
The CDC is still recommending people quarantine for 14 days as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, but is also introducing shorter isolation periods as alternatives.
If people don’t develop symptoms, the CDC said they only need to quarantine for 10 days; if they test negative, that period can be reduced to just one week.
“The reality is most people who get exposed to coronavirus will come down with COVID within a short period of time,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner.
Officials said the new alternatives are necessary to reduce burden on both the public and the health system.
“If we can reduce the burden a little bit, accepting that it comes at a small cost, we may get a greater compliance overall with people completing a full quarantine. If more people complete that overall, that will result in fewer infections,” said Dr. John T. Brooks, CDC Medical Epidemiologist.
People living across the Atlantic Ocean will get Pfizer's version of the vaccine. The UK is the first country to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Results from clinical trials last month revealed the vaccine was 95% effective overall. It also offered significant protection for older people.
The CDC is recommending people stay home for the upcoming holiday season — just as it did before the thanksgiving holiday.
