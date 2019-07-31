COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- "Extremely worried."
Those are the words from the public after a July 30th community meeting with Sterigenics president Philip MacNabb.
The community group Stop Sterigenics Georgia has now formed with homeowners of the affected Smyrna and surrounding areas to take affirmative action.
"Nobody wants to wait we're all very impatient for answers, to know that the air we're breathing is safe," said president of the group Stop Sterigenics Georgia, Janet Rau.
The EPA and Georgia EPD released a study that showed Sterigenics releases a high level of ethylene oxide into the air; which the EPA has designated a cancer-causing carcinogen.
"What we're trying to do is gather experts of our own, volunteers, people who can help translate some of the scientific information," said Rau.
The following day, Senator Jen Jordan released a statement saying she has formally requested the CDC to start a study on cancer rates in the area relating to ethylene oxide.
A similar study took place in Willowbrook, Illinois on Sterigenics that took six months for results to be compiled.
A study the group says this needs to happen.
"We really demand action is taken and that our voice is heard," said Rau.
Because of the huge amount of unhappy homeowners who were turned away at the July 30 meeting.
The next meeting on August 19 has changed venues to allow more people to attend, now held at the Cobb County Civic Center, where directors of the EPA and Georgia EPD will address the public.
A peaceful protest is also planned for August 2 outside the Sterigenics building in Smyrna at 7.30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.