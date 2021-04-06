The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Georgia $95 million to expand COVID vaccine programs and get more people vaccinated, especially in underserved communities.
According to the CDC, the grant will help with outreach in communities through efforts including door-to-door awareness and help getting people an appointment.
Dr. Felipe Lobelo, the physician for epidemiology, public health and preparedness for Kaiser Permanente in Georgia, told CBS46 these are effective efforts many clinics are already doing to help vaccinate more people.
"We still see disparities in terms of African-Americans, Hispanics and other minorities not having the same rates of vaccinations as we want," he said.
The funds can also be used to hire community health workers who can do bilingual health outreach.
According to Dr. Lobelo, efforts like this will help with vaccinations based on what they've seen at Kaiser Permanente.
"We've been able to close some of those gaps by reaching out to our partner organizations, churches and community members that have good standing within minority groups," he said. "They essentially put the word out that the vaccine is safe , effective."
According to the CDC press release, these awards are part of ongoing efforts by CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase public education, awareness, and access to COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen health equity.
