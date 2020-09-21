ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented new guidance on coronavirus being airborne through aerosols over the weekend that is now said to have been from a draft version posted in error.
Over the weekend, the CDC changed its official guidance to say that aerosols are “thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” according to the Washington Post. The change also noted that poorly ventilated indoor spaces are “particularly dangerous” to the spread of COVID-19. This would mean the disease is airborne and transmitted much easier through very small particles called aerosols.
Previously, the agency said the disease was primarily transmitted through large drops through coughing and sneezing. With the change to airborne transmission, it calls into question much of the recent CDC guidance over the disease that included briefly saying not everyone who comes into contact with the disease needed to be tested, a claim that has since been retracted by the CDC.
However, Monday, the CDC’s website page for how COVID-19 spreads was updated again with a new note at the top of the page that read:
A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted.
According to the Washington Post, the “draft” guidelines were removed “late this morning because ‘that does not reflect our current state of knowledge,’ a top CDC official said.”
It’s unknown what prompted the initial change or the change back to previous language. The World Health Organization was pressured by hundreds of scientists to accept airborne transmission of COVID-19 and did so earlier this summer. However, the CDC has yet to fully embrace the airborne transmission of smaller droplets.
If the draft guidance from the CDC is correct, it could lead to major policy changes as many masks will offer little to no protection from smaller droplets getting through and other changes related to how far away social distancing would need to be.
