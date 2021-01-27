The Centers for Disease Control officially announced for the first time its available data suggests in-person learning is safe and beneficial to students during the pandemic.
If it’s one thing parents can agree on, it’s typically that their children are highest priority. And for children like fifth grade Cora Butler, her own priority is returning to her classroom.
“Yay for going back to school,” the Brandon Elementary student cheered.
Her father, Charles Butler, says kids her age are dependent on the social interaction to thrive.
CDC officials seemingly agree. On a Tuesday federal call, experts pointed to the gravity of sacrificing childhood development.
The latest data offers confirmation that with masks and distancing, transmission in schools is minimized while mental health and learning skills are maximized, according to the agency.
Emily Kelly told CBS 46, “It’s just hard to build a report with teachers over a zoom call or over an email.”
The DeKalb County parent explained the learning environment online has been tough for her two daughters. A sentiment the Coakley family shares.
“We’ve been worried about where he is, from an education perspective for several months now,” noted Chris Coakley. His son Thomas, said he’s eager to get back to gym class and friends.
“Online learning has made it very hard to learn,” the elementary student added.
Traditional education does not come without fears though if you ask Jawmarrio Price.
“The new strain of Covid. Man, I just made up in my mind that I rather have him virtual than to go back,” Price said.
He’s concerned for his second-grader. He says considering two local Cobb County teachers died just last week and Georgia has seen excessive hospitalizations, he feels it’s the worst period to return.
All of it coming at a time where Georgia cases are high and the tensions are even higher.
“If they can come up with a system and formula that actually works, I’m all for going back to school.”
More than a dozen area superintendents sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp writing that teachers should be in the current phase of vaccinations to help with safe re-openings. CBS46 reached out to the Governor’s Office for response.
The Director of Communications released this statement:
“This is a simple math problem the superintendents who signed this letter should certainly understand. As the Governor and Dr. Toomey have said multiple times: Georgia is not currently receiving enough vaccine supply to provide priority vaccination to over 400,000 teachers and school staff. Additional vaccine does not appear out of thin air and the data is clear. With a weekly allocation of 146,000 doses, the current 1A plus population still accounts for over 2 million high-risk Georgians. Georgia has currently reported over 741,000 vaccinations. These superintendents should explain which currently eligible population should be, in their view, sent to the back of the line for vaccination. Seniors? Healthcare workers? First responders and law enforcement? The Governor has repeatedly stated - as recently as today - that as soon as Georgia begins to receive increased vaccine supply, teachers and school staff will absolutely be included in any expanded criteria.” - Cody Hall, Director of Communications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.