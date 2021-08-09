ATLANTA (CBS46) — The center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed Monday a fatal case of a rare disease in Georgia.
The disease, melioidosis, also known as Whitmore's disease can affect both animals and humans. It is usually caused by soil or water contaminated with the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria.
The CDC said the case in Georgia is linked to three prior cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota that affected both parents and children. Two out of the four patients in total had no known risks for the illness and two died.
Although even healthy people can get melioidosis, some underlying medical conditions can increase a person's risk factor. The major risk factors include diabetes, chronic lung disease, liver, or kidney disease, cancer, or any other condition that weakens the immune system.
The CDC recommended anyone with the following symptoms should see their doctor, this includes coughing, chest pains, headaches, high fever or unexplained weight loss.
According to the CDC, the disease is most commonly found in tropical climates, especially in Southeast Asia and northern Australia.
The CDC said the four cases closely matched each other which suggests there may be a common source. The agency added the cases appear most closely linked to strains found in South Asia, even though none of the patients traveled internationally.
So far, the CDC said it's "collected and tested more than 100 samples from products, soil, and water in and around the patients’ homes," adding "no samples have yet been positive for the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis."
The CDC shared it believes what most likely caused the cases was an imported product such as a food, drink, medicine, personal care, or cleaning item. The agency explained that in some more rare cases the melioidosis causing bacteria can be found in contaminated wet or moist products as opposed to soil and water.
However, the agency also explained it's difficult to pinpoint a single source of infection, due to symptoms taking two to three weeks to appear.
"This expands the window of time that investigators need to explore and means people may be less likely to remember everything they were exposed to before becoming ill" explained the CDC.
For now, the agency is asking doctors to watch out for any acute bacterial infections that aren't responding to normal antibiotics and to consider melioidosis even for children, patients with no risk factors and those who haven't traveled outside the United States.
For more information on melioidosis, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.