WUHAN, CHINA - JANUARY 30: (CHINA OUT) Wuhan Huoshenshan hospital will be completed on February 2th and put into use on February 5th, with the capacity of 1000 beds. The worker check the temperature of Yuan Tianxiong 55 ,who's a concrete supplier, mainly providing concrete for Huoshengshan hospital. Although he broke his arm, he still insisted on his work in order to complete the construction task on January 30, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)