ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday the first person-to-person spread of the new Chinese coronavirus in the United States. The new case is also the sixth overall case of the new coronavirus in the U.S.
The newest case is an Illinois resident and is the spouse of the first travel-related case in the United States. Twenty-one other patients in Illinois remain under investigation. According to the Illinois Department of Health, the first case in the state was a woman in her 60's returning from Wuhan, China. Her husband had close contact.
The Illinois Department of Health said at some point after the woman was admitted, her husband began showing signs of infection by the virus. He was immediately admitted to the hospital. The IDOH said both patients remain in stable condition.
According to the Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC, the majority of cases with severe outcomes to the new coronavirus are among those who have a compromised immune system or older people who contract the virus. The CDC said the new coronavirus remains a "very serious health situation" and they are working to prevent any further community transmission. The CDC expects more cases and possibly more cases spread person-to-person.
But, there are no recommendations for the general public to use face masks or respirators. The CDC said the best ways you can protect yourself are the same as those for any other winter illness: wash your hands, cover your mouth with a cough, and stay up to date on updates about the new coronavirus.
In China, more than 7,500 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported. The World Health Organization will enter China soon to further investigate the situation.
