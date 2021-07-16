ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a case of human Monkeypox in a U.S. resident who recently traveled from Nigeria to the United States.
According to the CDC, the person is currently hospitalized in Dallas, after traveling from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta on July 8 & 9, and from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9.
The CDC says it is working with the airline, which has not been identified, to contact passengers, and others, who may have been in contact with the patient during those two flights.
According to the CDC, Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a widespread rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2-4 weeks.
The CDC says that because people are required to wear masks on flights and airports in the U.S., it is believed the risk of spreading the virus is low.
