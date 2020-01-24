ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a second U.S. case of the new Chinese coronavirus. The latest case involved an Illinois woman. The confirmation comes as China begins to shut down more cities to try to contain the virus from spreading.
According to the CDC, the second confirmed case was in an older woman who returned from Wuhan, China on January, 13. The CDC said measures were immediately taken at a local hospital to reduce the risk of transmission to other individuals and the patient remains in an isolation room in stable condition.
The CDC upgraded the virus to a serious public health threat, but the immediate health risk to the general public is "considered low at this time." The CDC developed a clinical test for the new virus, but all testing must take place at the CDC in Atlanta. The government organization indicated it is preparing to share the test kits with partners around the globe.
Previous measures, including entry screening at multiple airports, including Hartsfield-International Airport in Atlanta. The CDC also activated its Emergency Operations Center for support.
The CDC said more cases are likely in the United States in the coming weeks. The disease is being transmitted person-to-person along with other means.
