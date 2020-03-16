CDC hasn't revealed information to doctors that would help coronavirus patients

Several US patients have recovered from coronavirus, but so far, the CDC has shared detailed clinical information about only one of those patients. That information includes what treatments the patients received and how they fared.

 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 coronavirus in a CDC employee.

The CDC said the person who was sickened with COVID-19 has not been present in the CDC workplace since March 6 and was asymptomatic at that time. As a result, CDC staff working in the same unit are working from home while the area has a deep cleaning of the area.

According to the CDC, the person who was infected is in good condition and remains isolated to prevent spread of infection to others.

For more information about COVID-19 from the CDC, click here.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.