ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 coronavirus in a CDC employee.
The CDC said the person who was sickened with COVID-19 has not been present in the CDC workplace since March 6 and was asymptomatic at that time. As a result, CDC staff working in the same unit are working from home while the area has a deep cleaning of the area.
According to the CDC, the person who was infected is in good condition and remains isolated to prevent spread of infection to others.
For more information about COVID-19 from the CDC, click here.
