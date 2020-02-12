ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CDC confirms the 13th case of the Coronavirus in the United States and says that patient was under a federal quarantine order after recently flying back from Wuhan, China. Wuhan has experienced an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the Coronavirus since December.
The CDC says it is conducting a thorough contact investigation of the person who has tested positive in order to determine contacts and to assess if those contacts had high risk exposures. Since the outbreak, the virus has killed more than 1000 people worldwide and infected more than 40,000 people worldwide.
Japan’s health ministry confirms 39 new cases of the virus have been confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined at a Japanese port. The update brings the total found on the Diamond Princess to 174 cases and Japan's total number to 203.
The ministry also said the virus was confirmed in a official who participated in the initial quarantine checks the night the ship returned to Yokohama Port near Tokyo on Feb. 3. The quarantine official is being treated in a hospital.
The night of the ship's arrival, Japanese health officials began medical checks on all of the ship's 3,700 passengers and crew after one previous passenger tested positive for the virus.
The U.S.-operated Diamond Princess had completed a 14-day tour during which it stopped at Hong Kong and several other Asian ports before returning to Japan. An 80-year-old man who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus, prompting Hong Kong to notify the ship and Japanese authorities, who then ordered the quarantine and testing.
Concerns over the virus have rerouted and canceled other cruises. The Westerdam cruise ship carrying 2,257 passengers and crew is now in the Gulf of Thailand with nowhere to dock after being refused entry in Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Thailand. There are no confirmed cases of the virus on board, but it stopped in Hong Kong less than two weeks ago, which is within the incubation period of the virus.
The World Health Organization on Tuesday proposed an official name for the illness caused by the new coronavirus: COVID-19. The acronym stands for coronavirus disease 2019, as the illness was first detected toward the end of last year.
