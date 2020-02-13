ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the United States. The patient is the 15th confirmed case in the U.S. since the outbreak began in China at the end of 2019.
The newest case is a patient who was among a group of people that returned on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on February 7. The group on that flight has under a federal quarantine order at JBSA-Lackland in Texas.
News of the latest case came as China reported a spike in cases overnight. The nation reported 254 new deaths and an increase in cases of the virus of 15,152. The spike was partially contributed to Hubei province applying a new classification system that broadens the scope of diagnoses for the outbreak.
The World Health Organization said the virus has spread to more than 20 countries worldwide and stoked economic fears for the global economy. The CDC said there will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks from people who have been quarantined after returning from China and possibly in the general population.
Currently, more than 600 people who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan remain under federal quarantine and are being monitored to stem the spread of the virus.
