ATLANTA (CBS46) – A new report from the Centers for Disease Control found COVID-19 among adolescents aged 12-17 was approximately twice that of children aged 5-11 years old, but also found the disease hitting Hispanic children harder than other groups.
The new details were part of an early release from the center’s MMWR and reported that since March, 277,285 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children. The cases broke down to 101,503 in children aged 5-11 years and 175,782 in adolescents aged 12-17. Overall, 50.8 percent of the cases were reported among females in both age groups while 42 percent of the cases among school-aged children were Hispanic/Latino.
The report said recent evidence showed that COVID-19 cases increased approximately three-fold among persons aged 0-19 since May and “was highest among young adults aged 20-29 during July,” suggesting that “young persons might be playing an increasingly important role in community transmission.”
Further, the authors stated that while mortality and hospitalization was low, “Hispanic ethnicity, Black race, and underlying conditions were more commonly reported among children who were hospitalized or admitted to an ICU.” The authors said this gives more evidence “that some children might be at an increased risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19.”
Overall, the authors said monitoring at the local level will be key to keeping schools open.
“Schools and communities should implement multiple concurrent preventive strategies and adjust mitigation depending on local levels of transmission to reduce COVID-19 disease risk for students, teachers, school staff members, families, and the communities,” the authors said.
